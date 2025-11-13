Leopard Attacks Woman in BBP Safari, Second Case Since June

BENGALURU: A leopard managed to cling on to a safari vehicle and stretched its paws through a small opening on the fenced windows of the vehicle to attack a woman seated in the safari vehicle at leopard safari zone at Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The injured woman, identified as Vahitha Banu (56), a resident of Chennai, was rushed to a nearby hospital and treated for her injuries. She sustained minor injuries to her hand when trying to evade an attack on her from a leopard. The injured woman was examined by doctors and found to be in good health.

In a video clip widely circulated on social platforms showed a leopard resting while persons in the safari vehicle were eager to catch a sight of the leopard. The leopard slowly moved towards the safari vehicle and punched on the window opening and stretched its paws to attack a woman seated next to the widow.

Owing to the leopard attack, the woman was reportedly in a state of shock and she started to bleed before she was treated for her injuries. Fellow persons in the safari vehicle calmed the woman. The woman had been to safari with her family members and about a dozen were in the vehicle when a leopard attack took place. Some in the safari vehicle managed to video record the leopard attack.

BBP officials stated the incident took place at around 1 pm in a non-air conditioned safari vehicle. As a precautionary measure, non-ac safari vehicles were stopped indefinitely and steps will be initiated to limit the small opening in the window covered with mesh in safari vehicles.

In June this year, a leopard in BBP attacked a 13-year-old boy after the predator managed to reach him through a window. The boy sustained minor injuries then as well. After the attack on the boy, BBP officials covered the safari vehicles with mesh.



