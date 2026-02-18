Legislators Close to CM Embark Upon a ‘Private’ Tour of Australia

BENGALURU: Some Congress MLAs/MLCs said to be loyal to the Chief Minister flock together to embark upon a fortnight ‘private’ tour to Australia and New Zealand while the second batch of legislators are all set to join them. However, the exact number of legislators who went on a tour remains unclear. Sources said 15 legislators left for Australia and New Zealand.

Sources said the team backing Siddaramaiah to continue as Chief Minister, plans to stall the process of power-sharing between their leader Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, a front runner for the post of Chief Minister, by going on a tour.

One among the touring team is former minister and Chamarajanagar MLA Puttaranga Shetty, prior to departure, told reporters “There is no need to take permission from high command to go on a private tour.” Shetty stated “When I have not informed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will I inform the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.”

However, first-time MLA representing Chikkamagaluru seat Thammaiah left for Australia but stated he was taking his family members with him. MLA Hampanagouda Badarli stated he is joined by 3 MLAs in the tour to Australia and New Zealand and claimed the ‘private’ tour of MLAs was planned about 4 months back.

Congress MLA H.C. Balakrishna, a supporter of D.K. Shivakumar, clarified he did not invite from the team which left for Australia and New Zealand. He stated “It is a separate team, ours is a separate team.” He clarified the separate team but not the faction.

Mandya Congress MLA Ravikumar Gowda, a D.K. Shivakumar loyalist, exuded confidence that confusion on the tour embarked upon by some party legislators will end in about a week. But, he did not attach political significance to the tour of some legislators backing the Chief Minister.