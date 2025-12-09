Leadership Debate Flares Up Again After Yathindra's Remarks

Belagavi: The debate over a possible change of leadership in Karnataka thought to have cooled after two breakfast meetings between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has resurfaced once again, this time triggered by CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

The Congress high command had earlier instructed state leaders to refrain from public remarks on the issue, and the CM–DCM meeting two weeks ago was seen as a conciliatory move. However, Yathindra’s repeated statements appear to have revived the discussion.

At the Sambra airport in Belagavi on Tuesday, Shivakumar was greeted by supporters, some of whom raised slogans backing him for the Chief Minister’s post. While many shouted “DK DK”, a few were also heard saying, “Mundina Mukhyamantri DK Sahebrige Jai.”

With the winter session underway, the Opposition has seized the opportunity to escalate the matter, even as Congress leaders are attempting to play down the controversy by citing the high command’s authority. Sources said several senior Congress leaders are unhappy with Yathindra’s remarks at a time when the BJP is intensifying its attack on the government.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yathindra said he was confident that Siddaramaiah would complete the full five-year term since the government was functioning well and people were satisfied. He insisted there was no confusion in the party and that the high command had not ordered any immediate change in leadership.

Sources said Siddaramaiah later discussed the matter with his son following the emerging controversy.

Even as the remarks stirred controversy, Yathindra on Tuesday said he had nothing more to add beyond what he had stated the previous day, regardless of what anyone else says.

However, his comments have reignited internal tensions. Several Congress leaders publicly urged restraint.

MLA Iqbal Hussain said decisions should be left to senior leaders.

“There are seniors in the party. Everyone must abide by their decisions. It is not right for someone to speak as if they must take the place of seniors,” he said.

MLA Belur Gopalakrishna asked all leaders to remain silent until the session concludes.

“If they want to speak, they can do so later. When top leaders are maintaining silence, what is the need to make such statements? State leaders should take note,” he said. MLA Magadi Balakrishna supported the view, stating that the issue was being needlessly revived.

“High command should give final clarity,” he added.

Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan dismissed the discussion as baseless.

“When the CM’s chair is not vacant, why should there be talk of change? Both CM and DCM have already said they will abide by the high command,” he said.

MLC BK Hariprasad said there was no confusion in the party, while Minister HK Patil reminded leaders that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge had asked them not to comment on the matter publicly.

Meanwhile a social media post by MLC Channaraj Hattiholi brother of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar also stirred debate after he uploaded a photo welcoming Shivakumar to Belagavi with the caption “welcoming Chief Minister DK Shivakumar,” only to change it later as “Deputy Chief Minister.”

Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar clarified the issue while speaking to reporters, stating, “The mistake was made by the social media handlers. My brother informed me about it and said he had corrected it.”

The Opposition swiftly capitalised on the renewed tensions, raising the issue online and attempting to bring it up in the Assembly.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka, in a post on X, targeted the Congress leadership.

“Is Yathindra Siddaramaiah the new Congress High Command?” he asked. He demanded a clarification from Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on the issue.

“While BJP has no interest in Congress’ endless internal power games, as a responsible Opposition we are worried about one thing - Karnataka’s development coming to a grinding halt and governance collapsing to a standstill,” he posted.

“The Assembly has shifted from Bengaluru to Belagavi for the Winter Session. But the Congress leadership tussle has not moved even an inch. Forced breakfast meetings, staged photo-ops, scripted smiles - nothing is hiding the truth. The State Government is paralysed. Karnataka’s governance is frozen. Development is derailed. But the Congress high command is busy managing egos instead of managing the State. Karnataka is paying the price for this Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar cold war and their never-ending power-sharing soap opera,” he added.