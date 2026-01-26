Leaders Unite, Launch Joint Campaign For Bedti–Varada River-Linking

HAVERI: Setting aside political differences, leaders across party lines came together at Hukkeri Math on Monday to press for the implementation of the Bedti–Varada river-linking project.

The meeting, held under the leadership of various seers of different mutts, was attended by former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai, five Congress MLAs from the district, former elected representatives, leaders of both the Congress and BJP, and farmer leaders.

The gathering resolved to launch a sustained, non-partisan campaign to ensure the project’s implementation.

Basavaraj Bommai said the Bedti–Varada River linking project is a crucial question of survival and future for the region, and stressed that the movement is not directed against any individual, region or state, but is a collective struggle for the right to live.

Clarifying concerns, Bommai stated that the Bedti–Varada–Dharma River linking project is entirely within Karnataka and does not involve inter-state disputes.

He said that the Central government has already agreed to the project and an MoU has been signed to prepare the DPR. He urged maximum public awareness before the DPR is finalised to ensure adequate allocation and storage of water for Haveri district.

Bommai added that the project would involve barrages instead of dams, lift irrigation from outside the river basin, and would not damage the environment.

Speaking to reporters Bommai said that a delegation led by Hukkeri Mutt head Sadashiva Swamiji will meet the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, and also approach the Union Minister for Jal Shakti and other Ministers representing the State, to submit a memorandum seeking implementation of the Bedti–Varada River linking project.