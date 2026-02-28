Leaders Doubt Shivakumar Becoming Chief Minister

BENGALURU: “Patience is the only armoury left,” said former Member of Parliament D.K. Suresh, younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the latter becoming the Chief Minister who is said to be a frontrunner for the post.

The change of leadership is much talked about in political circles in Karnataka for a couple of months now but nothing substantial happened so far. While Shivakumar claims an unwritten agreement on power-sharing between him and Siddaramaiah after two-and-half years rule, Siddaramaiah denies any agreement on power-sharing. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have left it to the central leaders to decide on change of leadership.

Commenting on his brother's efforts to become Chief Minister, Suresh stated “If it is in his destiny, he will get it” and said “If not nothing could be done.” In reply to a question whether his brother’s dreams of becoming Chief Minister dashed, Suresh reacted “Even now I reiterate patience (needed) at this juncture.”

In Bengaluru, D.K. Shivakumar reacted to his brother’s statement only destiny would decide and stated “Everyone is saying the same thing.” He said “I have not said anything about it.”

Observing the developments in Congress party, in Mandya, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok observed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would deny Shivakumar his coveted post.

Congress MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga wanted the central party leaders to announce what is in their minds whether to continue Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister for the remaining term or initiate a change to make D.K. Shivakumar as the Chief Minister.

“If confusion is cleared then MLAs will concentrate more on work in their respective constituencies,” said the MLA. However, a Shivakumar loyalist Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussian, said a religious leader is under penance and he would reveal the date on which Shivakumar would be taking oath as Chief Minister.