Karnataka: Lakshmi Hebbalkar reviews rain damage in Udupi

Udupi: Udupi district in-charge minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar assured that the district administration is working round the clock to prevent any mishaps due to heavy rainfall.



She made these remarks while addressing reporters during her visit to various rain-affected and sea erosion-impacted areas in the district on Sunday.

"The assembly session is ongoing, but I am in constant touch with the district administration regarding the rain situation. Despite Sunday being a holiday, I have come to personally assess the situation," she said.

"I come here whenever necessary. The district administration and the government are vigilant around the clock to ensure there are no issues anywhere. Precautions have been taken to avoid any loss of lives," she assured.

Highlighting proactive measures, the Minister stated that she had conducted a district-level precautionary meeting 25 days ago.

"I instructed the removal of trees at risk of falling, and the forest department has since cleared 500 to 600 trees. I also directed MESCOM to clear wires near schools. There was a problem with the drainage system in the city, which has now been cleaned. We have ensured there are no problems with footbridges. Additionally, the district administration has opened a helpline," he said.

She also added that there is no discrimination in the compensation for rain damage.

In the morning the Minister visited Gujjarabettu to assess the damage caused by sea erosion, where she listened to the villagers' concerns. She then traveled to Bijur in Byndoor Taluk and later to Someshwar, where she inspected a mudslide incident. At Someshwar beach, she oversaw tourism department development projects.

In Ottinene, she instructed officials to implement precautionary measures to prevent landslides and to fill potholes on national highways to ensure smooth traffic flow.

In the afternoon, she toured rain-affected areas in Kota, Brahmavar Taluk, and in the evening, she visited Nadipatla beach in Padubidri to observe the damage caused due to sea erosion there.

The minister also held a meeting with the senior officials. She also visited Sri Siddhivinayak temple at Hattiangadi in Kundapur taluk where she offered special pujas.