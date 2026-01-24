Lakkundi: New Dig Reveals Old Secrets

Gadag: Infront of Kote Veerabhadreshwara Swamy temple in Lakkundi, a group of labourers bend over the soil, brushing away centuries of dust. A few streets away, villagers still talk about the pot of gold a boy found while digging his house foundation. Between rumour and ruin, Lakkundi’s history is rising from the soil.

For the past few days, Lakkundi has been at the centre of two parallel developments. One belongs to a schoolboy, Prajwal Ritti, who stumbled upon a pot of gold ornaments while digging the foundation of his house and quietly handed them over to the authorities. The other belongs to a team of archaeologists who began excavation at the village on January 16, hoping to uncover layers of history buried for centuries.

For many villagers and curious visitors, the gold has sparked dreams of hidden treasure. For archaeologists, history students and lovers of art and architecture, the excavation offers something far more precious — answers about one of Karnataka’s most important heritage towns.

Lakkundi is a small settlement about 15 km from Gadag. A popular saying claims it once had 101 temples and 101 wells, however only few temples and handful of wells survive now. Yet the village still stands as a living museum of Kalyani Chalukyan architecture — the architectural style that later gave birth to the famous Hoysala architecture (seen in Belur and Halebid).

Gold and the Dig: Two Separate Stories

Though the discovery of gold and the excavation happened within days, the two are unrelated.

The state government had written to the Centre seeking permission to excavate a site near a temple in Lakkundi and received approval last year. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah himself performed the bhoomi pooja for the excavation work in June 2025. The task was entrusted to the State Archaeology Department under ASI retired superintending archeologist TM Keshava and Karnataka State Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage, Kamalapura-Hampi, Director Dr Shejeshwara R.

However, the work could not begin due to the monsoon and subsequent rains. January was finally fixed as the starting point.

Just days before digging began, on Jan 9, Prajwal Ritti found a copper pot filled with gold ornaments and handed it over to the authorities. The incident instantly revived old stories of buried treasure and lost wealth in the village.

As a result, when the pre scheduled excavation began on January 16, eager people gathered daily to watch. Social media posts started circulating with photos of every object found, accompanied by amateur interpretations and theories.

The department has permission to excavate up to 10 metres between Sri Veerabhadreshwara Swamy Temple and Siddhara Bavi. About 30 labourers, supervised by two officials, are carefully digging and sifting through every spade of soil.

In the last nine days, they have found several things including snake carvings, bones, pottery fragments and Jain carvings.

Archaeologists are collecting and cataloguing everything for detailed study. Excavation will continue until the original ground level is reached.





A Town That Once Was

Historically known as Lohigundi, later Lokki Gundi, Lakkundi was once a bustling town. From prehistoric times, it held importance, but it truly flourished during the Kalyani Chalukya period before gradually fading into a quiet village.

Even before formal conservation began, villagers knew they were living amidst history — temples with fine carvings, stone artefacts lying near houses and drains, wells choked with vegetation.

It was MLC HK Patil (the present Tourism and Gadag in-charge minister) who, during a visit in 1987, sensed the historical value of the place and decided something had to be done.

“In 2017, when he was minister, he ensured the formation of the Lakkundi Heritage Area Development Authority (LHADA). On September 7, 2023, the office of this authority began functioning in the Gadag district administration building,” recalls authority member Siddu Patil.

The minister ensured Rs 5 crore was reserved for renovating temples and wells.

Two years ago, the most significant effort began — collecting and preserving antiquities scattered across the village.

“There were many antique objects lying in wells, houses, gutters and open grounds. HK Patil formed 10 teams, each led by a senior officer or a leader. On March 24, 2024, the teams conducted a survey and more than 1,100 antiques were collected in a single day,” Siddu Patil said.

People voluntarily informed the authority about carvings and idols they had noticed lying unused for years.

Later, the government sanctioned Rs 10 crore to renovate five temples including— Veerupaksheshwara, Chandramauleshwara, Mallikarjuna, Halugundi Basaveshwara and also Kannera Bavi.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted the bhoomi pooja on June 3, 2025. Excavation began on January 16 and today is the ninth day,” Siddu Patil added.

Temple Town of Many Faiths

For historians, Lakkundi’s true wealth lies in its architecture.

“This place tops in Kalyani Chalukyan architecture. These temples are very beautiful. Chalukyan architecture was the base for Hoysala architecture (seen in Belur and Halebid) and later Vijayanagara architecture (seen at Hampi),” says historian Prof T Murugeshi.

“The most important thing about Lakkundi is the art and architecture. In Karnataka, this is a classic example of Chalukyan architecture,” he adds.

RM Shadaksharaiah, Retired Professor of History and Archaeology at Karnatak University, Dharwad, says Lakkundi is a treasure house for architecture students.

“There is Jain architecture and also Vaishnava, Shaiva and Shakta architecture. There are example of Dwikuta. There is architectural diversity. There are beautiful carvings from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata and also depictions of Kalamukha Yati Samavesha. In short, Lakkundi is a temple hub,” he said.

Unlike the soapstone used by Hoysalas, the carvings in Lakkundi are made of schist stone. The Vesara style later made famous by Hoysalas had its roots in Kalyani Chalukyan architecture.









Excavation Is Not New Here

Excavation is not new to Lakkundi. In 2003–04, under the guidance of A Sundara, digging near Kamatara Thota revealed Neolithic–Chalcolithic artefacts.

Now, after two decades, the government has returned to the site.

Beneath the Surface: Prehistoric Lakkundi

Historians believe human habitation in Lakkundi goes back nearly 3,000 years. The town, they say, was built repeatedly over older settlements. The present village too is believed to be over earlier settlement.

“With existing evidence, the story of Lakkundi begins with the Neolithic–Chalcolithic age. Pottery of that period was found during excavations 20 years ago,” Shadaksharaiah explains.

“Neolithic–Chalcolithic habitation was found about one km north-east. Black-painted and red-ware pottery was found there,” he added.

An ash mound was also discovered.

“Interestingly, for the first time in Karnataka, pit habitation was found here, similar to that near Ujjain and some places in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

People may have lived here between 1600 BC and 800 BC.

From Empires to Empires

After prehistoric times came the historical age.

Pottery of the Shatavahana period has been found.

“Habitation must have existed during the Maurya period, but we have not yet discovered material evidence. However, recently we found pottery around 2,000 years old in Lakkundi, belonging to the Shatavahana period,” Shadaksharaiah said.

Inscriptions and hero stones show Lakkundi was once under the Rashtrakutas, including a Veeragallu dating back to Emperor Krishna’s time.

In 973 AD, the Kalyani Chalukyas defeated Tailpa II of the Rashtrakutas, bringing Lakkundi under their control. This period under Chalukyan rule marked the town’s golden age. Temples, ponds and wells were built and developed, and Lakkundi emerged as a major religious and cultural centre.

Later, it came under the Kalachuris, with inscriptions recording donations to Jains, Vaishnavas and Shaivas. It also passed to the Sevunas.

In the Battle of Sortur, Sevuna king Bhillama V was defeated by Hoysala king Veera Ballala II.

Ballala made Lakkundi his army headquarters. However, the Sevunas again defeated the Hoysalas. Later, Lakkundi became part of the Vijayanagara kingdom. A fort believed to date back to the Kalyani Chalukya period was found near the present Veerabhadreshwara temple during excavations two decades ago.

How Lakkundi Was Run

Historically, Lakkundi was part of Belvalanadu, also known as Belvala- 300, with Annigeri as its headquarters. Inscriptions speak of 1,000 Mahajanas who supervised administration, learning centres and religious institutions.

They were protectors of dharma and tradition and experts in scriptures. Mahajanas and Oorodeyas together formed the local administration. References to several ‘keri’ (streets) suggest Lakkundi was once a large urban centre.

A Sacred Landscape

The saying of “100 temples and 100 wells” reflects the village’s spiritual diversity. Shaiva, Vaishnava, Shakta, Jain and also Buddhist traditions flourished here.

“An 11th-century inscription mentions ‘Rama Datti Maheshwara Agrahara’ at Lakkundi. There are inscriptions of the Kalyani Chalukyas and Kalachuris that refer to this,” Shadaksharaiah said.

Poet Ranna lived here. Chalukyan noblewoman Attimabbe also lived in Lakkundi.

“She contributed significantly to the development of Jainism. She built Basadis and supported religious writings. With the help of Mahajanas, she constructed the Brahma Jinalaya and renovated Jain temples. She also reconstructed the Jinalaya when it was damaged by fire. The town had 24 Tirthankara idols,” he said.

During the Kalachuri period, donations to religious institutions were common, and many mutts existed in Lakkundi.

Buddhism Beneath the Soil

Evidence also points to Buddhism in Lakkundi.

“Some remains of Buddhism have been found. There are inscriptions about donations to Buddha Vihara,” Shadaksharaiah said.

“These are buried and need excavation,” he added.

When Lakkundi Minted Money

Agrahara Lakkundi was once an important minting centre during the Kalyani Chalukya period.

Coins were struck at tankasales or kammatas, where skilled artisans — mainly goldsmiths known as akkasaligas — worked under merchant groups.

The coins were known as ‘Lokki ponna’ and ‘Lokki gadyana’.

“Inscriptions dated 1098 AD confirm these coins were struck at Lakkundi and circulated widely,” Shadaksharaiah said.

The mint had its temple, Kammateshwara, and functioned as a public institution with engravers, mould-makers and supervisors.

Coins bearing Lakkundi’s name have been found in Dharwad, Nidoni and Babanaagara, proving their wide circulation.

The mint was active from the reign of Vikramaditya VI and peaked towards the end of the Chalukya period, highlighting Lakkundi’s role as a major economic hub in medieval Karnataka.

Stories, Rumours and Visitors

With excavation underway, old stories of buried treasure have resurfaced.

Some believe vast wealth still lies underground because Lakkundi was once a minting centre. However, for archeologists and historians it is the architecture treasure that matters. There are also rumours of land prices rising. Visitors now come to watch the excavation place as much as they come to see the temples.

Looking Ahead

Siddu Patil says Lakkundi deserves UNESCO heritage status.

“This place has all the qualifications to get the tag. We will put in all efforts,” he said.

Both Siddu Patil and Shadaksharaiah praised the sustained efforts of Minister HK Patil.

“He has put in all efforts for the scientific study of Lakkundi,” they said.

For now, as archaeologists scrape away the soil inch by inch, Lakkundi waits quietly — not for gold, but for its long-buried stories to be told again.