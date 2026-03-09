Lake-Filling Plan To Bring Irrigation Guarantee: Shivakumar

Kalaburagi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who also holds the portfolio of Water resources said that the state government is working to rejuvenate and fill more than 400 lakes to strengthen irrigation and water security and thereby providing ‘Irrigation Guarantee.’

Addressing a programme in Kalaburagi after launching and laying the foundation stones for various development works, Shivakumar said that water from the confluence of the Kagina and Bhima rivers is being lifted to fill the Bennethora reservoir for Rs 365 crore.“Along with the five guarantee schemes, we have also ensured ‘land guarantee’ and brought light into the homes of the poor. We are working to fill more than 400 lakes, thereby providing an irrigation guarantee,” he said.Highlighting development initiatives in the district, Shivakumar said that over Rs 2,000 crore has been allocated to Kalaburagi district over the last two years and that around 2,000 houses have been distributed through the Slum Development Board.The Deputy Chief Minister also outlined steps being taken in the education sector, stating that the government had decided to establish 2,000 Karnataka Public Schools across the state. Of these, 330 schools would be set up in the Kalyana Karnataka region to improve access to quality education.Praising Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said the people of the region had benefitted significantly from the implementation of Article 371J, which provides special provisions for the development of the Kalyana Karnataka region.He said development requires determination and sustained effort. “Real change happens only when there is commitment to transform people’s lives and wipe the tears of those in distress,” he added.