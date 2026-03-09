Kurnool Boy Dies, Seven Injured in Ballari Hostel Attack

Ballari: A Class IX student allegedly went on a violent rampage inside a private residential school hostel in Ballari late on Saturday night, killing a fellow student from Andhra Pradesh and injuring seven others, including the hostel warden, police said on Sunday.

The deceased boy, a native of Kurnool district, had been studying at the school for the past three years and was staying in the hostel. Police said the injured warden was hurt while attempting to intervene and stop the attack.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.15 pm in the hostel dormitory when the students were asleep after dinner. The accused student, also a hostel inmate, allegedly attacked others with a sharp object and an iron rod.

One of the injured students later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to hospital. The body was shifted to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Ballari, for post-mortem.

The accused fled the hostel immediately after the incident and is currently absconding. Police have launched a search operation to trace him.

Inspector General of Police (Ballari Range) Dr P.S. Harsha said nine students were under the supervision of a social science teacher, who was also serving as the hostel warden, at the time of the incident.

“The student attacked others randomly. One student died and seven others are undergoing treatment,” he said.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased student’s father, who also alleged that the school and hostel authorities failed to ensure adequate safety measures for students staying at the residential facility.

Based on the complaint, Brucepet police registered a case against the juvenile accused as well as the school and hostel administrators. Teams from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) unit visited the spot and collected evidence.

Police said the case will be investigated under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act as the accused is a minor.

“The investigation will be conducted sensitively, keeping in mind the safeguards available for a juvenile in conflict with law,” Dr Harsha said.

Officials said statements of the teacher, injured students and the deceased boy’s parents will be recorded as part of the investigation. Police are also probing the motive, with preliminary inputs suggesting that a minor dispute among students may have triggered the attack.