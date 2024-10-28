Kumaraswamy Alleges Karnataka Govt's Animosity Towards Mysore Royals

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress Government in Karnataka having animosity towards the erstwhile Mysore royal family by way of constitution of Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority to develop Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru, alleged Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday.

Taking part in campaign for his son Nikhil contesting Channapatna by-poll as National Democratic Alliance nominee with scion of erstwhile Mysore royal family and Lok Sabha member of Mysuru-Kodagu Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Kumaraswamy alleged the Authority keeps the members of erstwhile Mysore royal family at a distance from serving Chamundeshwari and for the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Goddess Chamundeshwari is their dynastic deity.

But, the incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stripped the royal family of the opportunity to serve the deity by bringing in Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority Act and the Authority is headed by Chief Minister.

Recalling history, Kumaraswamy said “Historically, Chamundeshwari temple was the patronage of erstwhile Mysore royal family and the royal family has done considerable work for the development of the area. The contributions of Maharajas’ of Mysore have been unparalleled in the field of education, industrial growth or in irrigation.”

Addressing the gathering, Yaduveer alleged the State Government is indulged in rampant corruption and scams particularly plot allotment irregularities by Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) among others have hit the State one after the other ever since it came to power in 2023.