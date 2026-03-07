Kudligi: Bengaluru Couple Killed In Car Accident

HOSAPTE: An elderly couple was killed, and two others were injured after a car travelling from Bengaluru to Anjanadri overturned into a roadside ditch on National Highway-50 near Adavi Suravvanahalli Cross in Kudligi taluk on Saturday.

Police told Deccan Chronicle that the incident occurred around 11.15 am.

The deceased have been identified as Ratna (65) and her husband Srinivas (70), residents of Bengaluru. According to police, Rupesh and his wife, Kavita, sustained injuries. Father-in-law Srinivas and mother-in-law Ratna were on their way to Anjanadri.

Rupesh was driving the car. They had left Bengaluru early in the morning. When the vehicle reached near Adavi Suravvanahalli Cross, the driver allegedly lost control of the car, which then veered off the road and fell into a ditch beside a bridge.

Ratna suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while her husband Srinivas, succumbed to his injuries at the Kudligi Government Hospital. The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Kudligi hospital.

A case has been registered at the Kudligi police station.