KSRTC to operate 2000 additional buses during Deepavali

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has made elaborate arrangements for operating 2,000 extra buses from Bengaluru to various places from October 30 to November 1, in view of Deepavali festival, officials said on Saturday.

Later, special buses will be operated from various places of Intra and Interstate places to Bengaluru from November 3 to 4, they said. According to KSRTC, special buses will be exclusively operated from Bengaluru Kempegowda Bus Station to Dharmastala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Shringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubbali, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places. Special buses from Mysuru Road Bus Station will be exclusively operated towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar, Mercara.

"All premier special buses will be operated from BMTC Bus Station, Shanthinagar (TTMC) to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Calicut and other places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala state." it stated. In addition, special buses will be operated from all taluk/district bus stands in the jurisdiction of KSRTC based on the traffic needs, it added.