Ksou VC To Challenge State Governament Order To Freeze Varsity's Bank Accounts

BENGALURU: Hosting a 3-day International Academic Conference to commemorate 60 years of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s historic lectures on Ekatma Manav Darshan at his campus proved to be costly for Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) based in Mysuru city after State Government ordered freezing of accounts of the Open University citing financial irregularities.

However, the State Government in its order on Tuesday stated “It has come to the notice of the State Government that prima facie financial irregularities have been observed in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru and the matter is under inquiry.”

The order added in order to safeguard public funds and ensure integrity of the inquiry, the Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department has been requested to freeze (debit freeze) all bank accounts of the University including linked accounts until further orders.

Meanwhile, the conference began on Wednesday which is organized by Prajna Pravah and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation. Sources stated both the organisers of the conference on KSOU campus are affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and there was a clear direction from the State Government to the Open University not to allow the conference.

Sources said a notice on Vice-Chancellor of KSOU Dr Sharanappa Halase was served by the State Government asking an explanation over the varsity hosting the conference on its campus against the order of the State Government. But, the explanation from the Vice-Chancellor did not satisfy the State Government which ordered the freezing of accounts.

Talking to Deccan Chronicle, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Dr Sharanappa Halase said he would consult legal experts on initiating future course action against the State Government’s order to freeze varsity’s bank accounts. The legal experts will be consulted on Thursday.

The KSOU Vice-Chancellor attributed the action of the State Government to freeze its bank accounts ‘a repercussion over conference hosted at its campus.’ Halase questioned the rationale of the State Government over its order to freeze bank accounts of KSOU and stated “Order has been issued without following procedures.”

The Vice-Chancellor claimed the conference on its campus is academic and nothing to do with politics and stated “It is a philosophical programme.”