KSIIDC Chairman Reviews Progress of Raichur Airport Project

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, he stated that around 31 per cent of the construction work has been completed so far."Raichur airport is being developed over a total area of 322 acres. The runway work is expected to be completed within the next two-and-a-half months. Our target is to complete the entire project within the next one-and-a-half years,” he said.

On rehabilitation measures, he said that three acres of land have been earmarked in Eganur village to relocate 30 houses affected by the project, and layout formation work is currently underway. Similarly, in Danda village, layout work is being carried out on six acres of land to relocate 108 houses.

He also said that compensation equivalent to the value of their houses has already been paid to residents of the two villages who are being shifted due to the airport project.