KSDL Partners With Kantara Film Team To Expand Its Consumer Reach

BENGALURU—As part of promotion its products, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) signed an agreement with Hombale Films’ produced ‘Kantara-Chapter 1’ wherein products of KSDL will be promoted at every screening of the movie to be released in 7 languages. The State-owned enterprise KSDL will be ‘Kantara-Chapter 1’ fragrance partner and co-sponsor for ‘Kanata Chapter 1.’

Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil stated ‘Kantara-Chapter 1’ will be released in Kannada, Telugu, Hndi, Tamil, Malayalam, English and Spanish and in the country the movie will be released on 7,000 screens and more than 6,500 screens in about 30 countries.

Exuding happiness over teaming up ‘Kantara Chapter 1’ film team, Patil said “The KSDL, famous for Mysore Sandal Soap, is partnering with a professional film team” and stated “By collaborating with the Kantara team, KSDL now aims to further expand its reach.”

Patil said there has been a constant effort from KSDL to expand its global market for the last two-years while laying emphasis on packaging, branding, promotion and quality and the Minister pointed out to appointment of popular actor Tamannah Bhatia as brand ambassador of KSDL products for a period of two-years.

With Tamannah Bhatia as brand ambassador of KSDL, Patil hoped the brand will connect with a new generation of consumers across the country. KSDL Chairman Appaji Nadagouda exuded confidence in KSDL products by teaming up with Kantara Chapter 1 film team “KSDL will be able to reach people on an even larger scale.”