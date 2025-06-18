KSCPCR Chief Urges Vigilance to Prevent Child Marriages Among Dropouts

BALLARI: Expressing concern over the risk of child marriages among students who fail in exams, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) Chairperson Dr. Naganna Gowda on Tuesday directed education and welfare officials in Ballari to monitor such children.

Dr. Gowda, who visited various educational institutions and hostels in Ballari, called for integrating academic follow-up with child protection efforts to prevent vulnerable students, particularly girls, from dropping out and facing early marriage.



“There must be close monitoring of students who fail in exams. We need to check whether they are continuing their education or have been forced into child marriage. The risk is higher among those who discontinue schooling,” Dr. Gowda said. He asked teachers to offer extra support in subjects that children find difficult.



During his visit to Ballari, he visited several institutions, including the girls’ pre- and post-matric hostels in the Fort area, Nanda Residential School in Vidyanagar, the Government Higher Primary and High School in Indiranagar, and Bal Bharati Kendriya Vidyalaya on Talur Road. At each location, he interacted with students, hostel wardens, school heads, and district officials, assessing the ground realities and giving clear instructions.



The Commission Chairperson emphasized that residential hostels should go beyond fulfilling basic necessities and create a supportive, emotionally secure environment for students, particularly those from rural backgrounds. He also underscored the importance of principals and teachers regularly engaging with students, noting that open conversations help surface their concerns and foster trust.



“Schools should foster a friendly and supportive environment for children. Parent-teacher meetings must be held regularly. School vehicles should be in good condition, and appropriate instructions must be given to the drivers in this regard,” he said.



Over 400 girl students reside in the Social Welfare Department’s hostels in the Fort area. The Chairperson directed wardens to ensure regular cleaning, functional and hygienic toilets, nutritious meals, and an uninterrupted supply of sanitary pads for girl students. He also emphasized the need to display child helpline numbers such as 1098 and 112 prominently on hostel walls and to hold regular sessions on child safety laws such as the POCSO Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.



“Safety in girls’ hostels must be given the highest priority. Children should know whom to approach when they are in trouble,” he said.



In Indiranagar, he inspected the school playground and directed that it be properly maintained. He also said that school premises used for other purposes like elections must be restored to their original condition.



Addressing staff shortages in hostels, he instructed district officials to send proposals through the DC and assured them he would raise the matter with the Social Welfare Commissioner.



KSCPCR Member Venkatesh and officials from the Social Welfare Department accompanied him.