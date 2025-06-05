KSCA Tight Lipped on Bengaluru Stampede

Bengaluru: On the orders of the State Government, Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh on Thursday began his Magistrate probe into the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday which claimed 11 lives.

On Wednesday, stampede occurred outside Chinnaswamy stadium when Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans gathered around the Stadium to witness a felicitation programme of the players.

The felicitation was organized to celebrate RCB winning the IPL-2025 trophy, which was its first.