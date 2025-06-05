KSCA Tight Lipped on Bengaluru Stampede
On Wednesday, a stampede occurred outside Chinnaswamy stadium when Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans gathered around the Stadium to witness a felicitation programme of the players.
Bengaluru: On the orders of the State Government, Bengaluru City Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh on Thursday began his Magistrate probe into the stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday which claimed 11 lives.
The felicitation was organized to celebrate RCB winning the IPL-2025 trophy, which was its first.
Beginning the investigation, Jagadeesh inspected the Stadium and vicinity to gather information on the stampede. After the inspection, he said statements of deceased families and injured persons will be recorded. In addition, RCB management, KSCA, Bangalore Metro Rail authorities and event managers will also be asked for statements.
While interested public, eye witnesses can also register their statements June 13 from 11 am to 3 pm.
The Police Commissioner of Bengaluru city will be asked to submit details at DC’s Court on June 13.
Moreover, Jagadeesh said he will verify CCTV footage, video footage and media video coverage of the incident and after analysis, a report will be submitted to the State Government.
KSCA's silence
Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary Shankar refused to speak on the issue. “We do not want to speak anything,” he said when media persons sought an explanation from him over the tragic incident.
Shankar remained tightlipped on questions posed to him in Bengaluru on Thursday. Shankar evaded the questions from chasing reporters.
Overcrowd led to stampede: Minister
Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar made a spot inspection on Thursday and said that overcrowding at Gate No.7 led to stampede. However, he stated “no specific information was available on deaths at each of the gates.”
Parameshwar observed that the stampede took place at gate numbers 6, 7, 2, 2A, 17, 18, 21 and 16.
Attributing the stampede to overcrowding around the Stadium, Parameshwar said the Stadium can hold 40,000 spectators at a time and the gathering outside the Stadium is estimated to 2.5 lakh. He said he gathered details from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials on travelers on Wednesday and BMRCL officials disclosed 8.7 lakh passengers traveled in metro rails from Wednesday 9 am to 11 pm.
“There is not an instance of such a huge gathering at a particular place at a time,” the Home Minister said and termed the stampede an “unfortunate” incident wherein those killed in stampede were between 20-25 years.
In order to avert such stampede in future, Parameshwar said a Standard Operative Procedure (SOP) will be framed. Organisers of events of large public congregations will have to strictly follow SOP.
