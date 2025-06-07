KSCA Secretary and Treasurer Resign After RCB Celebration Stampede

Bengaluru: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary A Shankar and treasurer E S Jairam have resigned from their positions, taking moral responsibility for the stampede that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bangalore team's victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy stadium that led to the death of 11 persons.

In a joint statement, Shankar and Jairam said they had submitted their resignations on Thursday night to the KSCA president. "...due to the unforeseen and unfortunate events that have unfolded in the last two days, and though our role was very limited, we wish to state that we have tendered our resignation to our respective posts as the Secretary and Treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association," the statement read.

KSCA president Raghuram Bhat, secretary Shankar and treasurer Jayaram had submitted in the Karnataka High Court that the gate management and crowd management were not the responsibility of the association and they had sought permission to hold RCB IPL celebrations at Vidhan Soudha.



