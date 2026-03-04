KPSC To Conduct Internal Investigation Into Allegations Of Irregularities In Mains Exams To Fill-Up Gazetted Probationary Posts

BENGALURU: Secretary to Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has been asked to submit a report regarding allegations of irregularities in filling-up 384 gazetted probationary officers’ posts by Chief Secretary Shaini Rajneesh.

However, secretary to KPSC Jyothi denied the allegations and assured to look into the complaints, if any over shortlisted candidates. The KPSC Secretary assured to submit a detailed report to the Chief Secretary in a couple of days, besides conducting internal investigation as well.

Earlier, some candidates who appeared for gazetted probationary officers’ posts examinations conducted by Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) doubted irregularities in mains examination and what has led to the suspicion among them is that 10 or more candidates who wrote examination in the same hall have been shortlisted for interview.

KPSC issued notification to fill-up 384 gazetted probationary officers’ posts in February, 2024 while the preliminary examination was conducted in August the same year. A candidate stated KPSC conducted a re-examination of preliminary exams after mistakes in Kannada translation and now the candidates have been shortlisted in a hurry.

Some candidates allege ‘corruption” in filling-up the posts and the opposition party-Janata Dal Secular (JDS) stated “Only a magic can make 15 candidates in a hall clear the mains examination. Such a magic can happen only under the Congress party led State Government.”

Secretary to KPSC Jyothi stated she would conduct a probe into the allegations of irregularities and ruled out the constitution of a committee to investigate the allegations.

She said as many as 5,700 candidates wrote the mains examination and about 24 candidates were made to sit to write the examination in a hall and assured to verify the allegations.