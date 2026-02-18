KPCC Chief Doubts Lapses In Electoral Rolls, Demands Corrective Measures From Elections Commission

BENGALURU: Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday wanted the State Election Commission to initiate corrective measures regarding large-scale deletion of voters from the electoral rolls and the arbitrary shifting of members of the same family to different polling booths across several Assembly segments in Greater Bengaluru Area.

In a complaint to the Chief Election Commissioner, Karnataka State Election Commission, Bengaluru, Shivakumar, also the president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) drew the attention of the Election Commission stating a significant number of genuine voters have been removed from the rolls without due notice or verification.

Shivakumar stated in the complaint that in many instances, members of the same family residing at a single address have been assigned to different polling stations or even different parts within the Assembly constituency leading to confusion, inconvenience and potential disenfranchisement.

He urged the Election Commissioner to conduct a comprehensive audit of recent deletions in the electoral rolls across affected Assembly constituencies in GBA.

KPCC president wanted the Commission to restore all eligible voters who have been wrongly deleted after conducting a due verification and also to provide political parties to review and verify the revised rolls before a final publication.

Later, he told reporters, “The State Election Commission is revising the voters list. There are many lapses in the revised list.”

Continuing, he said, “In view of the ensuing local body elections, the voters list must be revised now itself. If something goes wrong with the voters list, it would bring a bad name to the State Government and the Election Commission.”