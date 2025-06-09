Koramangala: Two Groups Clash Over A Woman

Two groups allegedly clashed with each other over a woman in Bengaluru. A video of the clash shot at Koramangala shows the members hurling stones at each other around 1.30 am.

One among the group members reportedly suffered a serious injury.

Both the groups were drunk. Preliminary investigation revealed that the groups clashed over a woman. Police arrested three accused and said that they had an issue with a girl being with another man.

Koramangala police registered a case and investigation is on. The CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to gather more information about the case.