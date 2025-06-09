 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Koramangala: Two Groups Clash Over A Woman

Karnataka
DC Web Desk
9 Jun 2025 2:40 PM IST

One among the group members reportedly suffered a serious injury

Koramangala: Two Groups Clash Over A Woman
x
Both the groups were drunk. Preliminary investigation revealed that the groups clashed over a woman. Police arrested three accused and said that they had an issue with a girl being with another man. — Internet

Two groups allegedly clashed with each other over a woman in Bengaluru. A video of the clash shot at Koramangala shows the members hurling stones at each other around 1.30 am.

One among the group members reportedly suffered a serious injury.

Both the groups were drunk. Preliminary investigation revealed that the groups clashed over a woman. Police arrested three accused and said that they had an issue with a girl being with another man.

Koramangala police registered a case and investigation is on. The CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to gather more information about the case.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
street fight bengaluru 
India Southern States Karnataka Bengaluru 
DC Web Desk
About the AuthorDC Web Desk

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X