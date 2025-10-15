Koppal PSI Suspended for Assaulting Complainant

Koppal: Koppal district Superintendent of Police Dr. Ram L. Arasiddhi has suspended PSI Gururaj of Kuknoor Police Station after he allegedly assaulted a complainant inside the station on Monday afternoon.

According to sources, Galappa, secretary of the KPCC Labour Wing, had visited the station around 3:15 pm on October 14 to lodge a family dispute complaint. Instead of addressing the matter, PSI Gururaj reportedly lost his temper, pushed and hit the complainant, and behaved inappropriately.

The incident was captured on CCTV, confirming the misconduct. Noting the breach of Rule 3(1) of the Karnataka Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 2021, which prohibits negligence and dereliction of duty, Dr. Arasiddhi invoked Rule 5 of the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1965, and ordered Gururaj’s suspension effective October 14.