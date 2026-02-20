Koppal: 31 Cattle Rescued From Container Lorry, Case Registered

Koppal: Police have registered a case after 31 cattle were allegedly found being transported in a container lorry near Hitnal toll plaza on NH-50 at about 1.30 am on Friday. The lorry (KA54 7728) was intercepted about 6 km north of the toll plaza on the Kustagi-Hosapete road.

Two people who saw the truck had alerted the police. The vehicle was reportedly on its way from Devar Hippargi towards Kerala.

The complaint stated that the cattle were being transported without proper space, air, water or fodder. Police found 31 cattle packed inside the container in a cruel and inhumane manner, leaving them unable even to stand properly. It is said the cattle were allegedly being taken to a slaughterhouse in Kerala.

The rescued cattle were shifted to a safe location, and further investigation is in progress.

It was said that a case had been registered earlier with the Kyatsandra police in Tumakuru district for illegally transporting cattle to a slaughterhouse in the same vehicle.

Based on the complaint after the latest incident, Munirabad police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, along with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.