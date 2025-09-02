Kia Adopts Government School In CM Siddaramaiah's Native Village For 3 Years

BENGALURU: The government school in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah studied 5th standard to 7th standard has been adopted by Officials of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Devanahalli near Bengaluru city adopts a government school at Siddaramanahundi, native village of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Mysuru taluk for 3 years, under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

An alma mater of the school, on Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated newly constructed school rooms, a principal room, a kitchen, washroom separate for girls, boys and teaching staff, and a multi-purpose hall constructed under CSR funds. Civil works have cost Rs 2.5 crore.

As many as 486 students studying at the school have been served breakfast for students studying 1st standard to 7th standard since August 1. The students will get uniforms, shoes and textbooks as well.

After inauguration, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he was happy to inaugurate new facilities at the school and stated KIA officials have demolished the old structure and constructed a new one in its place.

At his natïve village, Siddaramaiah said, the village has primary school, highschool, a pre-university college while a degree college is a non-starter owing to lack of students for degree courses. In addition, Siddaramanahundi houses a BCM hostel, a veterinary hospital, a library, a community health care centre among others.

“I am always indebted to the people of Siddaramanahundi,” said the Chief Minister.