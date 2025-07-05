Kharge Slams Poor Forest Law Implementation, Urges Boost in Green Cover

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday stressed the need to increase forest cover in Karnataka and across the country, expressing dismay over the "ineffective implementation of existing laws and programmes" to curb deforestation and expand green cover.

The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha urged ministers, authorities, central and state governments, and the public to pay serious attention to the loss of tree cover. He claimed that governments may come and go, but if nature is not protected, there will be no foundation for life in the future.

The AICC chief was speaking at the Vanamahotsava (tree plantation festival) event here, part of the 'Hariru Kalyana Karnataka' initiative, under which the state's forest department aims to plant and nurture over 25 lakh saplings in the region.

"Forest cover should increase across the country. Trees should be planted along roadsides and properly maintained. If you can't grow trees, you have no right to cut them," Kharge added. Citing a forest report, he pointed out that the country's forest cover averages 25.17 per cent of its geographical area, which he said is insufficient and should be at least 33 per cent.

He noted that Karnataka's forest cover stands at just 21 per cent and called for planting trees along roads, near houses, in schools, colleges, and around agricultural fields. "Even if two trees are planted in front of every house, it will make a difference," he said, highlighting that nearly 20 lakh hectares of tree cover have been lost in the country.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge, and other leaders attended the event. Emphasising the importance of trees for a healthy environment, clean air, and better quality of life, Kharge expressed concern over rising health issues, particularly heart attacks.

"I have seen reports about heart attack-related deaths in the state, especially in the Hassan district. It seems as though there is a competition. Even small children and youth are dying due to heart attacks. To live, clean air, water, and adequate oxygen are required," he claimed.

Kharge recalled that the Forest (Conservation) Act was introduced by the Indira Gandhi government in 1980, but successive governments "have failed to enforce it effectively". Similarly, the Forest Rights Act enacted during Dr Manmohan Singh's tenure has also not been implemented properly, leading to environmental degradation.

He also flagged the poor enforcement of the National Afforestation Programme and Green India Mission by both state and central governments. Criticising the Forest Conservation Amendment Act brought by the Narendra Modi government in 2023, Kharge claimed it too lacked proper action and warned, "If we don't act now, we will face severe shortages of water, clean air, and large-scale health problems in the coming years." Kharge urged the Karnataka government to prioritise large-scale afforestation efforts across the state.