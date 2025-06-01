Kharge Slams Modi for Taking Solo Credit Over Operation Sindoor

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi came under criticism from All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge for repeatedly referring to ‘Operation Sindoor’ in his election speeches and taking sole credit for it.

‘Operation Sindoor’ refers to strikes by Indian armed forces against terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Kharge said, “When all powers were given to our armed forces, it is incorrect on his part (Modi) to glorify himself during election campaigns.” He urged Modi to focus on national issues instead of seeking personal credit for military operations.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Sunday, Kharge said, “I appeal to Modi to refrain from conducting election speeches and to focus his attention on the challenges confronting the nation.”





Kharge reiterated his support for the armed forces and urged those in power to exercise restraint on matters of national security. “They should keep their mouths shut,” he said.



He also advised Modi to stay updated on national developments before commenting on sensitive issues, adding, "It's high time we drive away enemies of the nation. But it would be inappropriate for me to respond to every statement Modi makes—except to appeal to him to stop projecting himself." He further added, "Delivering election speeches does no good for the country," and accused the Prime Minister of using Operation Sindoor to boost his personal image. "Modi is going around in his campaign speeches claiming credit for everything. He should stop projecting himself as the only one who can deliver."




