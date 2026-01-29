Kharge Lauds NABL Accreditation Of Kalaburagi Pesticide Lab

Kalaburagi: Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Information Technology and Biotechnology and Kalaburagi district in-charge Minister Priyank Kharge has expressed happiness over the State Pesticide Testing Laboratory in Kalaburagi securing NABL accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Kharge has defined this as a significant milestone in strengthening agricultural quality assurance in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

“The accreditation reaffirms the capability of the Kalaburagi SPTL to provide reliable, accurate and internationally recognised pesticide testing services, benefiting farmers, agri-input suppliers and other stakeholders by ensuring quality inputs and promoting sustainable agricultural practices,” he said.

The laboratory, established in April 1997 under the Insecticides Act, 1968, has been serving farmers across Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Vijayapura districts. It has an annual testing capacity of 1,280 pesticide samples.

The minister said the accreditation was achieved over the last six months through focused efforts under the guidance of the district administration and the Joint Director of Agriculture. These included calibration of equipment, comprehensive staff training, implementation of robust quality management systems and strict internal audits.

The Quality Council of India has issued the accreditation certificate, which will be formally handed over to the laboratory shortly.