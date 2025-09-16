Kharge Hails Cabinet Nod For Dedicated Kalyana Karnataka Ministry

Kalaburagi: IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi District In-charge Priyank Kharge hailed the state cabinet’s decision to establish a dedicated Kalyana Karnataka Ministry, calling it a major step towards the region’s development.

Kharge, in a post on his official X handle, said the establishment of the new ministry would help accelerate growth and ensure more effective supervision of projects in the region.

“To complete ongoing projects in a timely manner, the cabinet has also decided to strengthen the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and the offices of Deputy Commissioners in the seven districts of the region by creating additional posts,” he stated.

Kharge thanked the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and his cabinet colleagues for supporting the initiative, which he said would open new avenues for the region’s progress.