Kharge Hails Cabinet Nod For Dedicated Kalyana Karnataka Ministry

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
16 Sept 2025 9:46 PM IST

Kharge, in a post on his official X handle, said the establishment of the new ministry would help accelerate growth and ensure more effective supervision of projects in the region.

Kalaburagi District In-charge Priyank Kharge

Kalaburagi: IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi District In-charge Priyank Kharge hailed the state cabinet’s decision to establish a dedicated Kalyana Karnataka Ministry, calling it a major step towards the region’s development.

Kharge, in a post on his official X handle, said the establishment of the new ministry would help accelerate growth and ensure more effective supervision of projects in the region.

“To complete ongoing projects in a timely manner, the cabinet has also decided to strengthen the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and the offices of Deputy Commissioners in the seven districts of the region by creating additional posts,” he stated.

Kharge thanked the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and his cabinet colleagues for supporting the initiative, which he said would open new avenues for the region’s progress.

Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

