Kharge Criticises Delimitation Plan, Education Policies at Gadag Event

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed concern over the proposed delimitation exercise, stating that it would reduce parliamentary seats in southern states while increasing them by 30 percent in northern states.

Speaking at the centenary celebrations of KH Patil in Gadag on Sunday, Kharge criticized the move, calling it an injustice to South Indians. He argued that the proposal could significantly weaken their political representation and marginalize their voice in national politics. “We cannot allow such discrimination,” he asserted.

Kharge also criticized the central government’s approach to education, accusing it of failing to allocate adequate funds to the sector. He highlighted the alarming closure of 90,000 government schools across the country, with 50,000 of them located in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar alone. “If government schools continue to close, where will underprivileged children study?” he questioned, urging immediate intervention.

Kharge pointed to the growing number of vacancies in critical educational institutions—40,000 in Navodaya Vidyalayas, 7,400 in Kendriya Vidyalayas, and 5,400 in universities—warning that this neglect is leading to higher dropout rates among students from SC, ST, and backward communities, depriving them of access to higher education opportunities.

Calling on philanthropists to contribute, Kharge emphasized the importance of scholarships for talented students and financial support for government schools to ensure that marginalized children receive quality education.

Kharge also appealed to Karnataka’s political leaders to put aside regional differences and unite for the state’s development. “Only through collective efforts can we safeguard Karnataka’s interests and ensure its rightful place in national politics,” he stressed.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Ministers HK Patil, Eshwar Khandre, NS Boseraju, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, and other dignitaries.