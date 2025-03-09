Kharge asks Sidda, DKS to work together

Kalaburagi: Stressing unity within the Congress, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to "work together and focus on development".

He urged both leaders to remain united and focus more on the state's development. “If you divert from this path, people will not appreciate it," he said.

Kharge’s remarks come against rumours about a possible leadership change in Karnataka. Rumours of a power-sharing formula, which could see transition from Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar, have been circulating since the party's victory in the 2023 elections.

Lauding their contribution at a programme in Jewargi, Kalaburagi district, on Saturday, Kharge said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently presented his 16th Budget. He is probably the only finance minister in the country to have presented 16 Budgets. The Congress always supports those who work for the people. Our Deputy Chief Minister (D.K. Shivakumar) has also implemented several programmes. He has served the government, the party, and the people in various capacities — as power minister, irrigation minister, and the state Congress president," Kharge said.

While both leaders have publicly downplayed discussion on the alleged power-sharing deal, their supporters have made conflicting statements.

Some Congress leaders have backed Siddaramaiah to complete his full five-year term, while others have pushed for Shivakumar to take over. Some politicians have even spoken about Shivakumar splitting away from the Congress and joining hands with the BJP if he was not given power.

The internal debate had subsided after Kharge sent a strong message to party members, but his latest statement on Saturday is seen as another firm directive to ensure unity.

Kharge's statement is seen as a caution to party workers against engaging in unnecessary discussions, emphasising that only developmental work can help the Congress retain power in the next Assembly elections. Any internal conflicts or distractions, he hinted, could damage the party’s image.

Speaking about his political journey, Kharge acknowledged the role of the people in his rise. "If you had not supported me, I wouldn’t have become an MLA, MP, Rajya Sabha member, or the president of a national party. But sometimes, even you fail. It is like tripping and falling — when I fall, you remain in the same place," he said, indirectly alluding to his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.