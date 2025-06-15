Khandre Assures Soybean Seed Supply Amid Surge In Demand In Bidar

BIDAR: Responding to rising demand triggered by better-than-usual pre-monsoon rains, Forest and District In-charge Minister Eshwar B Khandre assured farmers in Bidar that there is no need to panic over the availability of soybean seeds.

“Steps have already been taken to meet the demand. Of the 1,02,500 quintals sanctioned this season, 87,500 quintals have already been distributed. Another 15,000 quintals are on the way to Bidar and will be available to farmers within the next two to three days,” the minister said in a statement.

Khandre noted that the demand for soybean seeds has increased this year compared to last year, when 1,12,000 quintals were supplied across the district. He added that the Chief Minister has approved the procurement and distribution of additional seeds through market sources to address the shortfall.

“Additional seed stocks will arrive shortly and will be distributed as per the farmers’ requirements. There is no cause for concern,” he said, assuring that timely supply will be ensured to support sowing activities in the region.