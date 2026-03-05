Khader Seeks Probe Into Aadhaar Cards Discovered On The Banks Of Netravathi River

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader has directed officials to investigate the discovery of a large number of Aadhaar cards on the banks of the Netravati River at Farangipete in Dakshina Kannada district.

In a note issued on March 4 to the project manager UIDAI, Bengaluru, Khader said the cards were found on March 3 near the riverbank at Farangipete in Pudu village, which falls under his (Mangaluru) Assembly constituency.

“After members of the public noticed the Aadhaar cards lying on the riverbank, they informed the President of the Pudu Gram Panchayat. Based on this information, the Gram Panchayat President along with local residents collected the Aadhaar cards that were found in the area. Information about this incident was subsequently conveyed to me as the local MLA, as well as to the concerned officials,” he stated.

“In this regard, instructions have been issued to conduct an investigation to determine how such a large number of Aadhaar cards came to be found on the riverbank, identify those responsible for the incident, and take appropriate legal action immediately through the concerned department,” he added.