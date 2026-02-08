Key Karnataka water projects await Centre’s nod: CM

Hubballi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said several major irrigation and drinking water projects of Karnataka, including Kalasa-Banduri, Upper Krishna Phase III, Mekedatu and Upper Bhadra, were awaiting clearance and financial support from the Central government.

He was speaking after inaugurating the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Bennehalla flood control project and the inauguration and bhoomi puja of various development works in the Navalgund Assembly constituency at Shiraguppi village.

Recalling that the Supreme Court had cleared the Kalasa-Banduri project in 2018, the Chief Minister said tenders had already been invited and an agency had been finalised for the project.

“If the Central government gives its permission, the work can begin as early as tomorrow,” he said, adding that approval from the Centre was still awaited. He also said that the National Board for Wildlife must grant its clearance at the earliest.

Siddaramaiah said the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project had been stalled due to the Central government and demanded that a Gazette notification be issued immediately.

“The Central government should also grant permission for the Mekedatu project. The petition filed by Tamil Nadu has already been dismissed. This is a 65 TMC drinking water project,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the Central government had promised Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project, but no funds had been released so far.

“Though it had been projected as a national project, the Centre had not provided any financial assistance till date,” he added.

Attacking the BJP led Central government, Siddaramaiah said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which was implemented in 2005, had effectively been scrapped by the Centre last December.

“A scheme that provided employment to youth, women and the unemployed has been withdrawn,” he said.