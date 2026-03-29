KCOCA Invoked In Cattle Theft Case, Three Arrested In Udupi

UDUPI: In connection with the case of cattle theft and slaughter, police have arrested three persons after invoking the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA), following findings that the offence was carried out in an organised manner.

The incident was reported in the early hours of September 29, 2025, at Hadiyangadi in Shirlalu village of Karkala taluk, where the accused allegedly broke into the cattle shed of a woman, Jayashree Poojary.

When the complainant confronted them, the accused allegedly threatened her with a machete, cut the ropes of three cattle and fled after loading the animals into a vehicle. The cattle, valued at around Rs 35,000, were later slaughtered.

A case was registered at Ajekar Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

During the initial investigation, police had arrested Mohammed Yunis (31) of Karkala taluk, and Mohammed Iqbal alias Ikku (29) and Nasir alias Mohammed Nasir (28), both from Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district. They were later released on bail.

However, further probe revealed the involvement of an organised network, following which KCOCA provisions were invoked against Yunis, Nasir, and fourth accused Shoukat Ali.

After the bail was cancelled, the Police have now arrested Mohammed Yunis and Nasir, along with Shoukat Ali (36), all of whom have been produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.

Police said further investigation is in progress.