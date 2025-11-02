Karnataka Forest Minister Orders Probe Into Electrocution of Two Elephants in Khanapur

Belagavi: Two wild elephants were electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire near Sulegali in the Nagargali forest range of Khanapur taluk on Sunday morning. Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Forest officials told Deccan Chronicle that the deceased elephants a male and a female were about four to five years old. The carcasses were found in farmland located in an interior area.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the farmland where the incident occurred had solar fencing, which was reportedly connected to a live power line and is suspected to have caused the electrocution.

Forest officials are ascertaining how the power connection was made and who was responsible.

According to sources, a herd of elephants had been sighted in the area in recent days. The two young elephants in the herd are believed to have come in contact with the electrified fence and died on the spot. The Post Mortem is yet to be conducted.

Senior forest officers have visited the spot and are supervising the investigation

Expressing grief over the incident, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre termed it “sad and unfortunate” and ordered an inquiry. “I have directed officials to conduct a probe into the matter,” he said.