Katipalla Masjid stone pelting incident: Six persons arrested

Mangaluru: The City Police have arrested six people in connection with the stone-pelting incident at the Badriya Juma Masjid in Katipalla 3rd Block. The incident had sparked tension in the region.



On September 15, the mosque was decorated with lights for the Eid Milad festival, and several workers were inside carrying out preparations.





The mosque president, KH Abdul Rahiman, filed a complaint, stating that around 9.50 pm, unidentified individuals, riding two motorcycles, approached from the Janata Colony cemetery area and hurled stones at the rear windows of the mosque. He stated that the act was intended to incite communal tension between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Acting swiftly, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal formed a special investigation team led by Surathkal Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad. On Monday the team arrested six individuals near the Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple, Mangaluru.





According to City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the arrested individuals are Bharat Shetty (26), Chennappa Shivananad Chalavadi alias Muthu (19), Nitin Hadap (22), Sujith Shetty (23), Annappa alias Manu (24), and Preetham Shetty (34) with 2 cases. All are from Surathkal and nearby areas.

Among them, Bharat Shetty has 12 criminal cases registered against him, Chennappa Shivananad Chalavadi has 5 cases, Nitin Hadap has one case, Annappa alias Manu and Preetham Shetty have two cases each.



The police have seized a Swift car, two motorcycles, and four mobile phones believed to have been used in the crime. The accused will be produced before the court later today.



Police officials have assured that security measures have been strengthened in the region to prevent further disturbances. The investigation into the incident is in progress.

