Kathmandu Trip Turns Out To Be A Nightmare For Travellers From Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Travellers to Kathmandu in Nepal from Bengaluru had to return disappointed after their Air India flight failed to land in the destination twice. Upset over Air India flights failing to land in Kathmandu, about 170 travellers, many of them on vacation, staged a protest at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) near Bengaluru on their return.

Upon their arrival at Kempegowda International Airport, travelers staged a protest against Air India and accused the airlines of causing them financial loss, physical and emotional distress and waste of time. Air India is yet to respond to the travelers.

Travellers left Bengaluru on Friday at around 10.30 am to reach Kathmandu and on reaching Kathmandu, the aircraft ferrying travellers from Bengaluru made a return to Bengaluru after the aircraft failed to land in Nepal’s capital city. The aircraft returned to Bengaluru on Friday late night.

The to and fro journey to Kathmandu left many travellers exhausted and not many not even were aware of what was going around. In the meantime, Air India decided to ferry travelers to reach their destination Kathmandu on Saturday and yet again the aircraft failed to land in Kathmandu. This time around the aircraft which left Bengaluru to Kathmandu was diverted to Lucknow where it landed.

Unaware of happenings, travelers were made to wait for a long time inside the aircraft in Lucknow. The long wait by the travellers resulted in many experiencing discomfort and exhaustion. Travellers complained they were made to sit inside the aircraft for a long time but there was no communication to them which made them divert/cancel their trip to Kathmandu. Later, the aircraft which was to proceed to Kathmandu was directed back to Bengaluru.

At the Kempegowda International Airport, disappointed travelers staged a protest seeking answers from Air India over not taking Kathmandu, demanded compensation for financial losses and action against those persons responsible for cancellation of their journey.