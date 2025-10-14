Karnataka's Shakti Scheme Enters London Book Of World Records For Its Highest Free Bus Rides For Women

BENGALURU: The state government’s ‘Shakti Scheme’ entered the London Book of World Records for issuing the highest number of free travel tickets to women, at 564.10 crore, from June 11, 2023 to September 30, 2025. The record was certified by Dr Ivan Gacina, the record-keeper’s European Union head from the Republic of Croatia.

‘Shakti Scheme’ is one among five guarantee programmes of the ruling Congress government others being up to 200 units of free power supply to every household, unemployment allowances for graduates/diploma holders, `2,000 cash benefit scheme for a female head of a family and additional 5 kgs of rice to the existing 5 kgs for below poverty line card holders/antyodaya card holders.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah noted that the KSRTC has been awarded ‘Certificate of World Record’ by the United Kingdom for being most awarded road transport corporation in the world. The KSRTC has bagged 464 national and international honours since 1997. “These recognitions are a reflection of what inclusive and compassionate policy making can achieve,” Siddaramaiah said.