Karnataka’s Biggest MDMA Bust: 37.8 kg Seized, 2 Held

Mangaluru: In a major crackdown on drug smuggling, Mangaluru City Police have arrested two South African women and seized 37.870 kg of MDMA worth Rs 75 crore. This is said to be the largest drug bust in Karnataka police history.

Briefing about the operation, Anupam Agarwal said that the two foreign nationals were arrested in Bengaluru's Neeladri Nagar near Electronic City on March 14 while attempting to smuggle a massive quantity of MDMA from Delhi.

“Yesterday Mangaluru City police made the biggest ever seizure of drugs in Karnataka police history,” Agarwal said.

The accused, identified as Bamba Fanta alias Adonis Jabulile (31) and Abigail Adonis (30), were allegedly transporting drugs via air routes and distributing them to Nigerian nationals and other drug peddlers. Along with the MDMA, police recovered four mobile phones, two trolley bags, two passports, and Rs 18,460 in cash.

The arrests were part of a detailed probe by the City Police, which began with the capture of a local drug peddler six months ago. This led to a series of further arrests, culminating in the seizure of a massive quantity of drugs.

The investigation began after the arrest of a local drug peddler, Haider alias Haider Ali, in Mangaluru East police station limits last year. The probe led to the arrest of Nigerian national Peter Ikedi Belonwu in Bengaluru, from whom 6.248 kg of MDMA was seized. Further intelligence gathering revealed that a larger drug syndicate was operating between Delhi and Bengaluru, prompting CCB officials to intensify their operations.