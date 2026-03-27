Bagalkot Bypoll Campaign To Heat Up This Weekend

Bagalkot : With the by-election campaign in Bagalkot gradually picking up, the political heat is expected to rise sharply over the weekend once the ongoing legislature session concludes, paving the way for full-fledged campaigning by top leaders.

The contest is shaping up into a direct fight between the ruling Congress and the BJP, with both parties gearing up for an intense battle. While the Congress is focused on retaining the seat it won in 2023 through the late HY Meti, the BJP is making a determined push to wrest it back with former MLA Veeranna Charantimath.

Candidates from both sides — BJP’s Veeranna Charantimath and Congress nominee Umesh Meti — have already begun door-to-door campaigns across the constituency. However, the absence of senior leaders so far has kept the campaign relatively subdued, with most of them engaged in the ongoing Assembly session.

This is set to change from the weekend, when leaders from both camps are expected to descend on the constituency. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is said to be closely monitoring the election, is likely to campaign for a couple of days along with his cabinet colleagues and party MLAs. Given the political and personal significance of the seat, his presence is expected to provide momentum to the Congress campaign.

The constituency’s social dynamics are also playing a crucial role, with Lingayat voters forming a significant segment. Congress is likely to deploy its prominent Lingayat leaders to strengthen its outreach in the region.

On the other hand, the BJP is looking to the campaign of senior leader and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who continues to wield influence among Lingayat voters. Party leaders expect his presence in the constituency for two to three days to energise the cadre and consolidate support.

At the grassroots level, both parties have stepped up their outreach efforts. Rajeshwari Charantimath, wife of the BJP candidate, conducted a door-to-door campaign in Navanagar, asserting that women voters are increasingly leaning towards the party, citing development works during Charantimath’s tenure and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Umesh Meti has begun campaigning in rural pockets, including Jadramakunti village, appealing to voters to extend their support as they did to his father. “You had supported my father with a good margin. I request you to elect me with an even greater margin,” he said.



