Karnataka: Yatnal slams adjustment politics

Vijayapura: A day after he was expelled from the party for six years, Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has alleged that "adjustment politics" weakened the party in Karnataka, leading to its defeat in strongholds like Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Ballari, and Chikkodi in the 2024 Parliament Elections.

In a detailed post on X, he claimed that while those responsible for the party’s downfall have escaped disciplinary action while leaders pushing for reforms to end "one-man rule and family-centered politics" have been targeted with suspensions and notices. He also highlighted his efforts to strengthen the party in North Karnataka region.

“Two legislators who have openly rebelled against the party and seen supporting the Congress party have either been ignored or sent a notice only after being pressurized by the party workers. The high command has completely ignored the defeat of the party and the weakening of the party in the Kalyana Karnataka region which we built from scratch three decades ago,” he said.

Yatnal stated that the high command is clueless about the defeat of the party in the North Karnataka region where BJP has a very strong voter base, particularly Panchamasali Lingayats.

He alleged how the high command ignored the failure of the party to aggressively counter the policies of the Congress government led to its defeat in the by-polls.

“It has also ignored the adjustment politics resulting in the defeat of BJP in the by-polls in Shiggaon which was held by former CM Basavaraj Bommai avaru,” he said.

Yatnal gave the example of the party’s defeat in Davangere as an example of weakening the party due to adjustment politics. He also remembered the contribution of some of the senior leaders in party building.

“The party has completely forgotten the Late G.Mallikarjunappa (father of former MP G M Siddeshwar avaru) who invested his resources to strengthen the party and the cadre. It was due to the selfless service of G.Mallikarjunappa, B Shivappa, K S Eshwarappa, V S Acharya, and many others that strengthened the party in Karnataka,” he said.

Yatnal alleged that some leaders in the State were now masquerading as carriers of the party legacy and this would only cause the party's downfall in the days to come.

He then listed out his works including the leadership in Waqf protests, fight against corruption cases.

“I had singlehandedly took on the ruling dispensation in Karnataka by launching the Waqf Protests and ensuring justice to Farmers. The documentation we submitted to the JPC was well received and appreciated by its Chairman Shri Jagadambika Pal. I spent my resources and engaged my legal team to fight the withdrawal of CBI consent in the disproportionate assets case about Dy. CM D K Shivakumar without expecting any political benefits,” he stated.

Yatnal stated that he had filed a petition in the High Court on the Valmiki Board misappropriation case and was among the few legislators to highlight the non-allocation of funds to North Karnataka. He also highlighted his opposition to KPSC’s functioning and the delay in the Upper Krishna Project, a crucial lifeline for farmers in North Karnataka.

“However, my efforts have been ignored, and the party has bowed to vested interests to remove me," he opined.

Yatnal stated that while the party's leadership is silent on the series of defeats in the Lok Sabha constituencies previously held by BJP and the by-polls, it has taken action on him for breach of discipline.

“My comments on certain vested interests inside the party and the spineless and docile leadership in Karnataka were made out of insider insight and outsiders' objectivity. I believe street veto has defeated reforms in Karnataka. The infighting, undercurrents & adjustment politics will take the party to a new low in Karnataka unless reforms are undertaken,” he nerrated.

Yatnal stated that the urgency in taking disciplinary action against senior leaders despite giving in detailed response to the notices can be seen as a case of "Marry in Haste, Repent at Leisure".

“I will continue to abide and work by the principle of: Nation First, Party Next, Self Last in letter, spirit & practice,” he added.