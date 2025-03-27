Karnataka: Yatnal Expelled from BJP, Retains MLA Position

Despite being expelled from the BJP’s primary membership, Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will continue to hold his legislative position. Experts told Deccan Chronicle that Yatnal will now be recognized as an unattached MLA, distinct from an independent legislator. His seating arrangement in the Assembly will be altered, with separate provisions made considering his seniority. Following his expulsion, he will no longer be bound by the BJP whip in legislative matters.Yatnal’s removal has sparked a wave of resignations among his supporters within the BJP. Shankar Hugar, president of the BJP’s Vijayapura City unit, stepped down in protest, stating, “I stand with Sri Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.” Vice President Basavaraj Golasangi and Vijayapura City Raitha Morcha President Rachu Biradar also resigned in solidarity.Expressing his discontent, Hugar questioned the BJP’s decision: “Yatnal Saheb was a staunch Hindutva leader who fought against the Congress, upheld Modi ji’s principles, opposed dynasty politics, and worked for regional development. Why was he expelled?”He further accused the party of shifting its ideological stance, remarking, “It now seems like there is no place for Hindutva in the BJP. I have quit the party and will stand with Yatnal.”The political fallout of Yatnal’s expulsion continues to unfold, with speculation growing about his next political move and the potential impact on the BJP’s support base in Vijayapura.