Karnataka: Women Flock KSIC Outlet As Only 40 Sarees Are Up For Grabs

BENGALURU: Women flock in huge numbers to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation factory outlet at Silk Weaving Factory premises in Mysuru city to grab their favorite Mysore Silk sarees since only 40 Mysore Silk sarees are up for sale in a day.

However, not all who wait in long queues end up buying their favorite silk sarees. Some eager to buy their favourite sarees have to drop their idea of buying their saree over an expensive price tag as Mysuru Silk sarees start with a price tag of Rs 25,000 and above.

There are 5 outlets of KSIC in Mysuru city but women prefer the KSIC outlet at Silk Weaving Factory premises in Vidyaranyapuram because of regular availability of silk sarees as many as 40 in a day. Apart from the KSIC outlet at Silk Weaving Factory, the other outlets get Mysore Silk sarees only on Saturdays a limited upto 100 sarees.

“We sale only 40 sarees a day and women wait for hours in queue to choose their favourite sarees at the outlet,” said an employee of the KSIC to Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday and stated “At the Silk Weaving Factory, as many as 40 silk sarees are woven and that many are put on sale.”

Though there is huge demand for Mysuru Silk sarees despite their heavy price tag, the production has been limited to 40 a day and the reason for limited silk saree production is attributed to the silk weaving factory functioning only in a general shift.

A source in KSIC stated “If officials concerned initiate steps to start silk weaving at the factory in night shifts then the huge demand in the market for Mysuru Silk sarees could be met.”

Efforts to contact the General Manager at the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation factory outlet at Silk Weaving Factory went futile. Security personnel stated the General Manager will not entertain interviews on silk sarees production and sale.

The demand for Mysuru Silk sarees is attributed to its zari. A customer to the outlet, on condition of anonymity, said “It is the zari crepe in Mysore Silk sarees that draws women to buy it. Though there are KSIC outlets in Mysuru city, women chose to buy at the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation factory outlet at Silk Weaving Factory outlet over its genuineness.”

Besides, the customer said, “At the KSIC outlet, there is not enough stock of Mysore Silk which makes women flock to the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation factory outlet at Silk Weaving Factory.”

Another customer to the KSIC outlet said he did not purchase the saree over its high price tag and stated “I wished to buy a saree in the range of Rs 25,000 but the saree I chose was tagged Rs 50,000. I dropped the idea.” Ashwini, a customer, was happy to purchase a saree tagged at Rs 58,000 and she said “I got the choice of my saree.”