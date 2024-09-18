Karnataka Waqf Board to Establish Women's PU Colleges in 15 Districts

Kalaburagi: Karnataka Waqf Board has received approval to establish women’s pre-university colleges in 15 districts across the state. Minister for Housing, Minorities Welfare, and Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan, announced that the decision was taken at the special cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at Kalaburagi on Monday.

The cabinet sanctioned Rs 47.76 crore for the establishment of these colleges, with each institution set to cost Rs 3.18 crore. The initiative aims to enhance access to higher education for women in the minority community.

“The Rs 47.76 crore, drawn from accrued interest within the Waqf Board, will be used to set up women’s colleges in Bagalkot, Chitradurga, Bidar, Ballari, Koppal, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Chikkaballapur, Vijayanagara, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Davangere, and Dharwad,” Zameer Ahmed Khan said.

Speaking about the subject related to the Housing department, Khan said that the Karnataka Housing Board received cabinet approval to develop a new housing layout in Kalaburagi’s Tavaregere area. In the first phase, 87.34 acres of land, out of a total 286.28 acres, will be developed at a cost of Rs 80 crore in a 50:50 partnership with the Karnataka Housing Board.