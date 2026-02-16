Karnataka: Village Turns Teacher’s Wedding Into Social Awareness Campaign

Koppal: In a heart-warming display of community spirit, villagers of Bahaddurabandi in Koppal district came together to take complete responsibility of organizing the wedding of a guest teacher of the local school and turned it into a unique platform for spreading social awareness.

Known for his dedication to education and affection for children, Hanumanthappa, who has been serving at the village school for several years, has earned the respect and love of the entire village for shaping the future of many students.

When the wedding date of Hanumanthappa and Gangamma was fixed for February 15, the village did not treat it as a private affair. The Gram Panchayat president and members, School Development Committee office-bearers and teachers stepped in with full support and resolved to turn it into a unique and socially meaningful event.

“Instead of limiting it to rituals and celebrations, we decided to make it a ‘model wedding’ by linking it with awareness campaigns. There are many issues in society that need to be highlighted. So we put up flex boards and posters on these topics like the importance of voting, women’s empowerment, education, environmental protection, bad effects of alcohol, and the need to prevent child marriage,” Beerappa Andagi told Deccan Chronicle. Beerappa, a close friend of Hanumanthappa, was the main person behind the idea. He had earlier served as headmaster of the school and was recently transferred to another school in Koppal.

From the welcome banner to the background stage, all displays carried messages promoting social awareness. While weddings are usually filled with film songs, this wedding featured about 25 recorded songs sung by Hanumanthappa Kuri and Maiboob Killedar, all focusing on social issues.

Each song carried a message — one urged people not to sell their vote, another highlighted the harmful effects of alcohol consumption, while yet another spoke against child marriage.

“About 1,500 people attended the wedding. We would be happy even if 10 people change their mindset through these songs and messages. It is our small effort towards social awareness. A wedding is a memorable day, but through such programmes it becomes even more meaningful,” Beerappa added.

Hemalata Nayak, MLC, who attended the function, said weddings should not be confined to ceremonies alone. “In today’s times, weddings are often marked by unnecessary expenditure. If such occasions are used to spread awareness about education, voting, women’s empowerment and blood donation, they can become truly meaningful and serve as a model for society,” she said, praising the villagers for their initiative.

Expressing gratitude, Hanumanthappa Kabber said he was deeply moved by the support and the social message associated with his wedding.