Karnataka: Vijayendra Warns of Statewide Agitation Over Police Harassment of BJP Workers

“In the name of law and order, the Congress government has unleashed goondaism using the police department,” alleged State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra in Mangaluru on Monday. He warned that if the harassment of BJP and Hindu outfit workers continues, the party would be forced to launch a mass agitation.A delegation of BJP leaders, including State BJP chief B.Y. Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka, and other senior MLAs, MPs, and MLCs, visited Mangaluru to meet party workers and activists. The team also held discussions with senior officials, including the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, and the Superintendent of Police, regarding the alleged police action against BJP and Hindu outfit members.Addressing the media later, Vijayendra alleged that, under the guise of maintaining communal harmony, the Congress government was misusing the police to intimidate and harass party workers.“In the name of law and order, this government has let loose goondaism. Police are knocking on the doors of our workers’ homes at midnight, taking their photos, and even threatening them. In one case, a woman was reportedly shown a revolver by a police constable. This is nothing but political vendetta,” he claimed.He blamed the formation of the Anti-Communal Task Force and the Congress’s Fact-Finding Committee led by B.K. Hariprasad as the root of the current wave of harassment. “These are not initiatives to prevent communal tensions—they are tools to silence and suppress Hindu youth and organisations, which are the backbone of the BJP in coastal Karnataka,” he said.Vijayendra accused the Congress of selectively targeting Hindu workers while turning a blind eye to radical elements. “When a Muslim is killed, arrests are made within hours. But when a Hindu activist is murdered, the investigation drags on. The police are clearly acting under pressure from the state government,” he alleged.Referring to the recent murder of Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty, Vijayendra expressed satisfaction that the case has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).“Despite the state government’s reluctance, our central government recognised the gravity of the case. With possible links to SDPI, foreign funding, and anti-national elements, the case should be probed by the NIA. We thank the Union Home Minister for this decision,” he said.Vijayendra stated that during the meeting with officials, the BJP leaders made it clear they were not seeking special treatment but would not tolerate continued harassment.“We told the district officials clearly: don’t be puppets in the hands of the state government. If you work under pressure, you too will have to face the consequences. There is a court of law, and we are in power at the Centre. This is not a threat, but we do not want this harassment to continue,” he said.Sending a strong message to party workers, Vijayendra assured them of the BJP’s full support. “You are not alone. The party stands firmly behind you in any struggle or movement that may be needed,” he said.Echoing Vijayendra’s sentiments, R. Ashoka alleged that police stations in the state have effectively become Congress stations.“Why were SPs and Commissioners transferred? The government wants to appoint officers who will follow its instructions without question,” he said.Ashoka also condemned the alleged late-night visits to BJP workers’ homes. “Under which law can police enter homes at midnight and threaten women? If someone is an accused, issue a notice. This behaviour will not be tolerated,” said Ashoka, a former Home Minister.He criticised the Congress for equating nationalist and anti-national slogans. “How can shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ be compared to ‘Pakistan Zindabad’? Is this the Congress’s idea of secularism?” he asked.The BJP leaders accused the Congress government of ignoring rising crime in the state. “Dakshina Kannada has become a hub of illegal activities—love jihad, cattle and sand mafia, drug peddling. If the police department does its job, there will be no need for BJP workers to hit the streets,” Ashoka said.He warned the government that continued harassment would be challenged. “This mental torture of Hindu workers will not last. This government may have two years left, but that is also not guaranteed,” he said.Ashoka also urged officials not to act at the behest of politicians, reminding them of their constitutional responsibility.“Today is the last time we are warning. From tomorrow, if harassment continues, we will hit the streets. We have governed before, and we are prepared for a fight,” the BJP leaders declared.Responding to Congress leaders’ remarks branding Suhas Shetty a rowdy-sheeter, Ashoka retorted that such accusations must be settled by the courts. “How many cases are there against D.K. Shivakumar or Rahul Gandhi? Can we brand them criminals just based on that?” he asked.He also mocked the Congress’s confidence in its majority. “They are arrogant because they have 130 seats. They should remember what happened to S.M. Krishna’s government despite having a similar majority. The people will give their verdict,” he said.When asked about Congress leaders demanding NIA probes into other recent murders of Muslims in the region, Ashoka replied, “Let them write to the Centre. We have no objection. But do not label every murder as communal without understanding the real reasons.”The BJP delegation warned that if the state government continues to misuse its authority and the police fail to act impartially, the party would be compelled to launch a statewide agitation to protect its workers and uphold law and order in coastal Karnataka.