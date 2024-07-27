Karnataka: Vijayapura DC Reviews Flood Risk, Ensures Relief Measures in Place

Vijayapura: Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan conducted an assessment of flood-prone regions, visiting Kalagi and Mudur in Muddebihal Taluk, as well as Masuti and Yalagur in Nidagundi Taluk, to review the flood situation and ensure preventive measures are in place.



Speaking to the media during the visit, he mentioned that farmers have reported water flowing into their fields near the Hole Masuti Canal due to some technical issues. He assured that instructions have already been given to Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited (KBJNL) officials to address and fix these issues promptly to prevent any inconvenience to the farmers.

Following NDRF guidelines, Bhoobalan confirmed that compensation would be provided for damage to houses, loss of life, and livestock. A team of officials will conduct thorough inspections and surveys to ensure appropriate relief measures are implemented.

Bhoobalan highlighted the potential risk if more than 5 lakh cusecs of water flows into the Krishna River. He recalled the significant problems caused by excessive water flow in 2019 and stated that this time, various locations have been inspected in coordination with officials to prevent similar issues.