Karnataka: Two Youths in Kudremukh Escape Drowning

What began as a routine journey to work turned into a terrifying brush with death for two youths, who were almost swept away by a rain-swollen river within the forested Kudremukh National Park. Luckily, they survived — clinging to a vine in a desperate bid for life, even as their bike was swallowed by the current.The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Satish, son of Kariya Malekudiya from Kelagina Pela in Hittilapela, and Sanjeev Poojary from Sulliyodi were on their way to work.According to villagers, while attempting to cross the river on a bike near Kudujalu, which connects Savanalu village’s Manjadabettu area to Hittilapela, they were caught in the strong current and washed away. Their bike got stuck near the bank, and the youths managed to pull themselves to safety using a creeper plant.This river, which flows through Kudremukh National Park, becomes treacherous during the monsoon season. However, residents of the area have no alternative but to cross it — the only road access to the village involves navigating this river, as no bridge has been constructed due to hurdles.The lack of basic infrastructure in the region has left tribal residents in a constant state of vulnerability. Around nine families, comprising over 60 individuals, live in Hittilapela without access to electricity, proper roads, or healthcare. Despite having lived in the region for over 150 years, they say their appeals for development have gone unheard.Construction of a permanent bridge has long been demanded by locals, but forest laws and objections from the Wildlife Division have stalled any such proposals. Even efforts to set up temporary makeshift crossings in the past have reportedly led to legal action by the authorities.“This situation cannot continue,” said Jayananda Pilikala, General Secretary of the Karnataka Adivasi Hakkugala Samanvaya Samiti. “The Forest Department must either build a bridge or allow the construction of a temporary footbridge. How can people survive without basic access?”Activists and residents have accused successive governments of ignoring the plight of the forest dwellers and tribals living inside protected forest areas. “Development has remained a distant dream. It is unacceptable that tribal lives are being put at risk every monsoon. The government should provide basic infrastructure to the people here, including a motorable road, electricity, and a permanent bridge,” Pilikala said, demanding urgent intervention from the government.Activists and people of various habitations within the Kudremukh National Park limits have repeatedly asked the government to provide them with basic infrastructure for their village, where they have been living for generations.