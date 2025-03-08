Karnataka: Two women raped near Anegondi

Koppal: In a shocking incident near Anegondi, two women including a foreign tourist were allegedly assaulted and raped, while three men in their group were attacked and thrown into a canal by three unidentified persons.

One of the men drowned and was found dead on Saturday morning.

Giving details about the incident, Koppal SP Dr Ram L Arasiddi told reporters that according to the complaint filed on Friday, the incident occurred around 10.30 pm on March 6 near Sanapur Lake. The complainant, who runs a home stay, had taken four guests—two foreigners, including a woman, and two Indian tourists—to the banks of the Tungabhadra canal for stargazing.

The victim mentioned in the complaint that three miscreants arrived on a motorcycle and initially asked where they could get petrol.

The situation escalated when the men demanded Rs 100. After being given Rs 20, they allegedly turned aggressive, threatening and assaulting the group. Two of the attackers beat the complainant, while the third pushed three of her guest companions into the canal.

The complainant stated that she was dragged to the side of the canal, where she was brutally beaten and raped by two men. Another woman guest, an Israeli national, was raped by the third attacker.

The complainant mentioned that the two who assaulted her were aged between 20 and 25 years, and the person who attacked the foreign woman was of similar age.

Meanwhile, of the three men pushed into the canal, two managed to escape, but the third person, who hails from Odisha went missing. His body was recovered by police on Saturday morning.

After committing the crime, the assailants fled the scene, taking away two mobile phones and Rs 9,500 in cash.

“The complainant stated that the attackers spoke in Kannada and Telugu. We are questioning people,” SP said.

A case has been registered at Gangavathi Rural Police Station under BNS Sections 311, 64(2)(L), 70(1), 109 R/w 3(5) BNS-2023, and an investigation is underway.