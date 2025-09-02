Karnataka: Two Newborns Abandoned in Raichur, Govt Urges Safe Adoption

Raichur: After two newborns were found abandoned in Raichur district in the past week—one near a stream and another by a canal—the Department of Women and Child Development has appealed to those unable to care for infants to hand them over safely to government adoption centres.

Both babies were rescued after locals alerted authorities. Officials termed the incidents “inhuman acts” and warned against endangering children’s lives.

Deputy Director of the department, Naveenkumar U, said that in such situations, Childline 1098 can be contacted. Child welfare officials or the District Child Protection Unit will then take charge of the baby and admit the child to the government adoption centre. He assured that no inquiry would be conducted against the mother or parent surrendering the infant.